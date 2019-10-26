Vandalism strikes Sunny Jim Ballpark

Vandalism has affected Sunny Jim Ballpark in Joplin, yet again this year.

The damage was discovered Friday morning after a little league coach noticed a door to the field’s storage shed was open while driving by. There have been at least six reported incidents of breaking and entering at the park since May of this year. It stems from damage to equipment inside the storage shed, as well as theft of property in the concession stand after breaking locks from doors.

This most recent report of vandalism includes severe damage to game and field equipment inside the shed. That includes paint being poured on lawn mowers and graffiti being sprayed on walls and doors.

Bob Ventura volunteers his time with the upkeep of the park and says those responsible should think about who this park serves.

“Everything that happens here is for kids,” explained Ventura, the Joplin Little League Board VP. “Our major league kids play here, they’re eleven and twelve years old. So, the damage you’re doing here is against kids — kids younger than you and it’s not fair to them.”

Ventura says plans for more lighting around the park are on the agenda for the future. If anyone knows any information about the incidents, you’re urged to contact the Joplin Police Department.