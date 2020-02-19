Van Buren man sentenced to 8 years in prison following bank robbery

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A Van Buren man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery in July 2019.

Roy Lamproe, 43, was sentenced today in federal court on one count of bank robbery.

According to court records, Lamproe entered the Arvest Bank in Van Buren at approximately 2:50 p.m. He approached the teller line, displayed a handgun and told the tellers he had a bomb that he would detonate unless the tellers gave him the bank’s money.

A teller placed a large amount of money into a small box and Lamproe fled the bank

Lamproe’s physical description provided by bank employees as well as an image captured by the bank’s surveillance camera-enabled law enforcement agents to identify Lamproe as the bank robber and located him at his last known address.

A parole waiver and consent to search was granted by a relative that allowed law enforcement agents to enter Lamproe’s residence. A subsequent search of the residence revealed the proceeds of the bank robbery were inside the residence.

Lamproe was arrested and taken into custody.

Lamproe was indicted by a federal grand jury in August of 2019, and entered a guilty plea in October of 2019.