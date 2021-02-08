Valentines Day fundraiser held by YMCA

JOPLIN, Mo. –If you’re a fan of Valentine’s Day treats, listen up!

The Joplin Family YMCA is preparing boxes of ten chocolate covered strawberries for $20.

You only have through tomorrow to pre-order a box.

To do that, you can call the YMCA at 417-781-9622, or you can stop by their facility.

After tomorrow, it’ll be first come, first serve for cash only, until they run out of supply.

There are no limits on how many boxes you can buy.

Volunteers are also needed this coming Friday and Saturday to help prepare the treats for pickup.

Kelsey Reynolds, YMCA Membership Coordinator, says, “Last year, we sold three-hundred fifty one boxes. This year, we’re going to plan for one-hundred seventy five. We’ll be spacing out volunteers for social distancing. Everybody will be wearing gloves and masks and just taking all the necessary precautions.”

All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward the YMCA’s healthy kid day event, which is scheduled for April 24.