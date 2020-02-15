Valentine’s Day busiest day of the year for local florists

JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s very little question about who were the busiest people in the area today. Florists.

At The Wildflower in Joplin, owner Justin Thomas had to buy 400 extra roses today to be able to fill all the orders he had, as well as walk-in traffic.

By weeks end, he estimates he will have sold over three thousand of the most popular valentine flower.

Justin Thomas, The Wildflower, said, “Kind of what we’re known for is all of our beautiful mixes, tulips, hydrangeas, lilies, stalk, all the beautiful filler flower and that stuff, of course roses are still number one but all those other beautiful spring flowers come into play too.”

In order to fill all those orders, he’s had four delivery drivers working all day long.