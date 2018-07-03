Vaden case not likely to happen in 2018

The trial involving the allegations of a child abuse death isn't likely to happen this year.

Attorneys were in Jasper County court to discuss the case of 22 year old Jalen Vaden of Carl Junction. His defense said expert witnesses would need at least six more months before they might be ready for trial, putting the case in 2019 at the earliest.

Vaden is accused in the death of Jayda Kyle last year in the Carl Junction home that they shared. He was the live-in boyfriend of Kyle's mother and allegedly threw the three year old to the ground, causing abusive head trauma. Jada Kyle passed away less than a week later.