OKLAHOMA — All Oklahoma residents will have the opportunity to receive a covid-19 vaccine in a matter of days.

The Ottawa County Health Department is making all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – available to any Oklahoma resident on Monday, March 29th. Individuals need to make an appointment – and will still need to meet the age requirements.

16 and up are eligible for pfizer – 18 and up for any of the three.