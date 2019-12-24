VA relocating to larger clinic in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) – The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced the location for a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Fort Smith.

The clinic will be located at 5500 Phoenix Avenue and will represent the relocation of the existing outpatient clinic that is currently in Fort Smith.

The CBOC in Fort Smith was opened in 2001 and consisted of four primary care teams. Today, the clinic has grown in both space and staffing, and now has eight Patient Aligned Care Teams.

This 34,000 square foot facility will replace and expand the existing leased facility, and provide state-of-the-art space for outpatient services to address space deficiencies.

“The current location has served the VA well, however, a move to a larger facility is crucial to our modernization efforts and our ability to be the healthcare system of choice for our River Valley Veterans,” said Kelvin L. Parks, Director, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

The facility will serve over 10,000 Veterans annually within a thirty-minute drive time and will include Primary Care, Mental Health, Audiology, Optometry, Radiology, and Lab Services.