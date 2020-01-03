VA offering Medical Foster Care Program for veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us are quick to tell a veteran, “thank you for your service.”

But if you’d like to do more than that for those who’ve served, the V.A. has a program just for you.

There are foster homes for kids as well as even animals, so why not have them for veterans.

That’s the purpose of a program being offered by the Veterans Administration.

Wanda Shull, Public affairs, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, said, “The VA comes into the home to provide primary care services to the veteran and the care giver helps them in terms of recreational activities, their meals, their activities of daily living if they need that assistance and it’s bringing a veteran into your home and giving them a family setting that they wouldn’t have in a nursing home.”

The goal of the program is to help veterans that need a certain level of care to stay out of area nursing homes.

There are already some families in the Joplin area that have opened their homes for that purpose, but Wanda Shull says more are needed.

“And we know the community here in Joplin is so supportive to veterans but we need more homes because we do want to keep veterans out of nursing homes where possible.”

For more information on the Medical Foster Care Program, you can call 417-891-4836.