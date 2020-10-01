VA holds drive thru flu shot clinic

JOPLIN, Mo — Veterans in need of a flu shot didn’t even have to get out of their cars in order to get one Wednesday in Joplin.

All they had to do was drive through the parking lot of the VA Outpatient Center in Joplin.

This is the first year for the event in Joplin.

It was held two days last week as well as two days this week.

The only thing veterans need to bring with them is their VA Identification card.

D. Farrarr, Nurse Manager, Joplin Outpatient Center, said, “And that way folks don’t have to get out into the community, it’s a fast, fast paced, under 5 minutes you can get your flu shot and be on your way.”

If you’re a Veteran and you couldn’t make today’s event, there will be another one Thursday in the parking lot of the VA Outpatient Center at 3015 Connecticut Avenue in Joplin.

Then at the outpatient center in Jay Oklahoma at 1569 North Main Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. free of charge.