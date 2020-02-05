V.I.T.A. providing free tax help to households making less than $55,000 a year

JOPLIN, Mo. — You could qualify for free tax help thanks to the IRS.

Individuals or households with $55,000 or less annual income, as well as seniors, qualify for free tax assistance on a first come, first serve basis.

The service is called V.I.T.A. which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and tax counseling for the elderly.

The V.I.T.A. Office in Joplin is located inside the Great Plains Federal Credit Union building at 2306 S. Rangeline Road.

There are items people must bring with them in order to be helped.

David Torres, V.I.T.A. Site Coordinator, said, “Social security card and valid driver’s license or state issued ID, verify important, both of those are required before coming into our office we validate the ID and then if they can also bring any or all W2’s any tax information that’s required.”

Last year’s tax returns would also be a good thing to bring.

The office in Joplin is open Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will stay open up until April 15th.