Utility Outage Safety in National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month and a local utility company is helping residents make sure they're ready to respond during a power outage.

Liberty Utilities Empire District is educating customers about staying safe during an unexpected outage by making a game plan ahead of time.

Online they've got tips on how how to stay safe while using a generator or around a downed power line.

Also, how to keep your food fresh during an outage, and what to do if you're home is damaged in any way while power is out.

The company also recommends you register with them if you are dependent on electricity for life-sustaining medical equipment.

You can even learn about what crews are doing in the field to restore power quickly and safely during these circumstances.

We've got a link to all the specific details here http://www.Empiredistrict.Com/outages

