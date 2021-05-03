Utility assistance extended in Missouri

MISSOURI — If you’re still struggling to pay-off that Winter utility bill, you aren’t alone.

But some help is available.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has pushed back the deadline for the Energy Assistance Application Process to the end of May. He’s also increased the income eligibility for residents to qualify.

Debbie Markman, with the Economic Security Corporation in Joplin, says this well help even more residents than in the past.

Debbie Markman, Economic Security Corporation of SW Area, said, “Which is a huge leap from where we’re currently able to assist people, so more people that might have been borderline or over income now should be income eligible, more families, more neighbors, friends, who ever you know now will probably be eligible.”

If you’d like more information on the program, or would like to apply visit their website.