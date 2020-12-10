USPS working to get packages to consumers as soon as possible during the holiday

JOPLIN, Mo, — Christmas is two weeks away but holiday shipping deadlines are just around the corner. The first shipping deadline for the United States Postal Service is next week. But the U.S. Postal Service is asking everyone to ship their packages as soon as possible.

Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communication Specialist, said, “First class cards, letters its December 18. For packaging like priority mail it’s the following day December 19 and then the very last day we are looking at is December 23. That’s going to be priority express.”

USPS says because of coronavirus they’re seeing a lot more packages and letters this year compared to other years.

“I think a lot of folks are going to be staying home at Christmas. They won’t be traveling home to see loved ones. So they’re mailing them. So that’s why we are asking everybody to mail them early so we can get that heavy volume and get it to everybody early.”

USPS also has a feature called click and ship. It allows you to print your shipping label at home and arrange for package pickup from your home.

“A lot of folks are doing it and it makes it that much easier for everybody because it reduces the lines at the post office actually because folks are mailing them from home and once you schedule a pickup our carriers pick them up for you and everything’s great.”

USPS says they have added more seasonal workers to keep up with the high volume of packages but recommend everyone ship as early as possible.

“Its an unprecedented time and we appreciate everybody’s patience, but we do recommend everybody come out and mail early. Lets get that volume in now and beat the holiday rush and then you can relax and enjoy the holiday season.”

FedEx also has some upcoming Christmas shipping deadlines. The last day to send your packages through FedEx ground and get it by Christmas is Tuesday December 15. For FedEx Express saver its Monday December 21.

USPS tells me if your package shows its delivered but you didn’t receive it contact your local post office.