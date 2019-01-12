USPS to increase price of forever stamps

The U.S. Postal Service will be increasing the price of forever stamps.

Starting on January 27th, prices of forever stamps will go up from fifty cents to fifty-five cents. This two and a half percent increase is the largest since 1991. Priority mail prices will also be increasing.

USA Today reports the price will increase by five point nine percent. Although the United States Postal Service did see a growth of packages shipped in 2018, last year has been recorded as the twelfth straight year of financial losses.