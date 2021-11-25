USPS sets mailing deadlines for sending Christmas packages

JOPLIN, Mo. — The United States Postal Service continues to gear up for another busy holiday season.

To make this season run smoother, the postmaster general created a “Delivering for America Plan.” the USPS hired more employees — leased more buildings — and installed 112 new machines across the country. Those new machines can process 3,200 packages an hour.

“We’re very prepared very ready and we are excited about another large heavy volume holiday season. last year the united states postal service delivered 1.1 billion packages during the holidays and we expect large volumes again this year. and as I’ve said before with the improvements and changes we’ve made this year we are ready,” said Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist.

There are some shipping deadlines to keep in mind if you want items to arrive by Christmas. Christmas cards need to be mailed by December 17th. Priority packaging must be sent by December 18th — and for priority express shipping, the deadline is December 23rd.