USPS faces further funding challenges to stay afloat in pandemic

Throughout this year and the current pandemic, President Trump has commented on the USPS, calling them “a joke” and more, affecting the USPS’s fight to stay afloat regarding funding amid COVID-19. Previously this year Trump also defunded the USPS, causing troubles for the USPS that then affected the nation in return.

After this defunding and later appointment of Luis DeJoy as the new postmaster general, according to the Washington Post there have been cost-cutting measures that have slowed mail delivery and ensnared ballots in the recent primary elections. The USPS writes on their website regarding service alerts that they have only experienced “minor operational impacts in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” It continues to list the minor impacts they have experienced.

“We do continue to have a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area,” the USPS website lists. “In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel. The Postal Service is undertaking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to our customers.”

As of August 13, though, Trump has discussed the possibility of providing funding back to the USPS, according to an NPR podcast. NPR reported that Trump first began by saying that if he blocks the funding then he could also block mail-in voting—as Trump has previously claimed that mail-in ballots are connected to fraud, according to the New York Times. CNN reported that Trump stated he does not want to provide funding for USPS because he doesn’t want it to go toward mail-in voting.

The NBC Nightly News explained August 13 why Trump initially refused to provide USPS funding.

“Now they need that money in order to have the post officer work so it can take all these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said, NBC Nightly News reported. “If they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Following this, Trump seemingly changed his point of view, saying in a press conference August 13 that he would potentially sign legislation that includes money for USPS if it comes to him, though he is still highly against the idea of mail-in voting expansion, according to an NPR podcast.

NPR reported that it is “likely” the USPS will receive the money going forward.