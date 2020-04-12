Use precaution when taking your dog on a walk

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The CDC says there are no cases of pets transmitting COVID-19 to their owners in the US, but you still want to take precautions.

During this time, if you find yourself taking your pets on a walk, you want to refrain from letting anyone pet them.

Germs can be transferred this way, and can easily be spread to you and inside your home.

If someone does pet your animals, be sure to give your pet a bath.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society, says, “[If] somebody has COVID-19 in their system that you do not know about, they cough on their hand and they come pet your dog, that can be an entirely different situation. So, if you go out in the public with your dog, keep it to your own family members.”

Kyle adds if you find yourself taking your pets to the park, keep them on a leash to prevent spread.

Never use household cleaning products like bleach or detergents to wash your pets.