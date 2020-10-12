USDA is investing money towards a local county

LABETTE COUNTY — Labette County receives a federal grant aimed to combat issues regarding internet connection and video conferencing.

The US Department of Agriculture is investing more than $500,000 into the county as a part of their rural development program.

This funding will allow Labette County provide video conferencing equipment to their schools.

Much like schools across the nation, USD 506 has battled with issues regarding remote learning, and those issues are especially apparent in rural communities.

Labette County will be joining the 12 million rural residents across 40 states that will be benefitting from this program.

The USDA promises to invest 72 million dollars into this project.