USDA expands Summer Meal Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — A program designed to feed kids during the pandemic last Summer has been extended.

The USDA has announced that the Summer Meal Program – which provided daily meals for all school kids across the country – will last a few months longer. It was supposed to end June – but will now run through the end of September. Joplin Schools Food Service Director, Rick Kenkel says, while this is beneficial – coming up with the labor to make it happen could be a challenge.

Rick Kenkel, Joplin School’s Food Service Director, said, “So a lot of them come into our food service program as employees knowing that they would have Summers off, so thinking about opening up a program in the months of the Summer months is also the time they want to be at home with their families and their kids, so you know that does present a problem or challenge.”

Kenkel says the district had the manpower to provide drive-thru service to kids at some of its schools – but says it’s too early to tell if that will be the case this Summer.

