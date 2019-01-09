USDA announces plan to fund SNAP in February

MISSOURI - At the direction of President Trump, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a plan to provide full benefits to participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of February, despite the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The USDA’s funding expired on December 21, 2018, however, SNAP benefits for January were fully funded. States have already received that money and have been distributing it to participants. Since the lapse in appropriations, USDA has been reviewing options available to the department for funding February benefits without an additional appropriation from Congress.

To protect SNAP participants’ access for February, USDA is working with states to issue February benefits earlier than usual. The USDA will be reaching out to states to instruct them to request early issuance of SNAP benefits for February.

SNAP monthly issuance for February is estimated to be approximately $4.8 billion and State administrative expense is estimated at about $350 million for a total need of approximately $5.1 billion.

Other USDA nutrition assistance programs have sufficient funding to continue operations into February. The child nutrition programs, including school meals and after-school programs have funding available to continue operations through March.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has prior year funding which USDA will begin to provide states this week to facilitate February benefits. Other FNS programs, which provide critical assistance to our nation’s food banks, the elderly, and Tribal nations, may continue to utilize grant funding provided prior to the lapse in appropriations.

Commodity deliveries to those programs will continue. For more information on these programs and funding, click here.

(USDA Press Release)