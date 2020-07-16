USD 240 Southeast providing school supplies for all students this fall

Leaders in the Southeast Cherokee County School District vote to provide school supplies to each student this fall. The decision was made at a meeting Monday night, where board members approved the recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Brad Miner.

According to Dr. Miner, the board understands the times presented by COVID-19 have been challenging to everyone, but says this is one small way for the district to help out.

The USD 240 website also reports that the First Baptist Church of Cherokee is partnering up with the school district to help distribute school supplies to district families. Dr. Miner adds that the church has been providing supplies to local students for several years and the district appreciates their generosity.