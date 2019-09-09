USAF C-17 Buzzes Across Joplin Area Sunday

"If you get any reports of china cabinets shaking," a friend wrote

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Sunday afternoon area plane aficionados alerted us to the huge, loud aircraft flying low over the Pittsburg and Joplin area.

“If you get any reports of china cabinets shaking,” was a message from an unnamed video source.

A United States Air Force C-17 Globemaster was flying on a flight path from South Dakota’s Ellsworth AFB to Charleston South Carolina AFB.

C-17 Globemaster is a large transport plane that was developed to replace the C-130 planes for the US Military. Manufacturing began in the 1980s. This plane was better suited to land on shorter runways than others in its class. Read more on Wiki.

The flight plan screenshot on our favorite flight plan APP shows details including the call sign of the plane, EAGLE99. Manufacturer McDonnell Douglas C-17A Globemaster III. It was flying at 4,075 feet. And if we did our math right, flying about 310 mph.

