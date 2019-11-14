US–Ukraine officials kick off Wednesday morning impeachment testimonies

WASHINGTON–As the United States Senate moves forward with the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump, keeping up with who is who and why they are testifying can be a challenge. Here is what you need to know about the impeachment hearings:

System Basics

Impeachment is the process in which a legislative body (in this case, Congress) charges a public official (in this case, the President) with treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors — or misconduct while in office. The House of Representatives is responsible for bringing forth the Articles of Impeachment, which are the formal charges against the President. From there the case moves to the Senate, who then conducts the trial–which is where we are now. After the hearings are finished, the Senate must have a vote of at least 2/3 (67 votes) to convict the President, and from there results in the President’s removal from office. However, if the Senate doesn’t vote to convict, the President’s term continues.

What are the charges?

According to the allegations, President Trump has been accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy into conducting an investigation of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose son, Hunter Biden was working for Bruisma Holdings, a major Ukrainian energy company. The allegations stem from a whistleblower report from August 2018 that a phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy occurred that July and that Trump used military funding as a bargaining chip in exchange for the Ukrainian president’s cooperation.

However, although there is no denying that the phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy happened, the opposition claims that Zelenskiy has stated numerous times that the exchange wasn’t “quid pro quo” — that is, a “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” trade-off. Actually, Zelenskiy claims that he didn’t even know about the military funding until after the phone call ended. There have been numerous conspiracies as to if Zelenskiy is genuine in his claims that the call with Trump wasn’t blackmail, or if there is more to the story behind the phone call.

The hearings kicked off Wednesday, and conspiracy or not — both parties in the Senate are working to get to the bottom of the story.

Testimony

Wednesday morning saw the with the testimonies of Bill Taylor and George Kent. Taylor is the acting US Ambassador to Ukraine, served in the country from 2006 to 2009, and reluctantly returned after Marie Yovanovitch was removed from the embassy in May of this year. He also is a Vietnam veteran and throughout his career, has been selected to serve under both Republican and Democrat administrations.

Kent is the Deputy Assistant Secretary with the Department of State who oversees US relations with several Eurasian countries — including Ukraine, but has also filled several positions including Special Assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Operations Center Watch Officer, and Thai desk officer. Both men are career foreign policy experts and delivered a combined total of more than five hours of public testimony.

On Friday, former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch will testify before the Senate. She was removed from her position earlier this year, alleging that she was forced to leave the country with speculation that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney along with several Ukrainian officials saw her as a political threat to Trump’s campaign. Yovanovitch’s testimony is set to begin Friday morning and will air live on both KSN and KODE.