Urn from 1908 is being renovated in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. — An urn that’s over a century old is being renovated in Parsons.

In 1908, an urn was placed in Forest Park only to be removed around a decade ago due to the installment of a new playground.

Sunday morning, members of the community were invited to stick rocks around the vase of the urn as part of the restoration process.

David Mattox, Parsons 150th Anniversary Committee, says, “It’s just always been there. It’s kind of a constant, so you like to have those things. People remember playing on these urns. There’s hundreds of pictures of people posing by these urns from a hundred years ago. I know my grandfather stood next to this when he was eight years old and now I can take my picture there as well. It’s kind of a neat deal.”

Mattox says the project could not have been done without the Parsons Area Community Foundation, which paid for the project.