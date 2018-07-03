Joplin
78°
Sponsored by
Joplin
78°
NEWS
Stay Connected
Local Headlines
Local Election HQ
Election Results
Stork News
Good Morning Four States
Living Well
Local News Today
AG News
Buddy Check 16
Medical Focus
Health News
Business News
Entertainment News
National News
Weird News
SMS Alerts
New MO law rewards donors for giving to charities
Vigil held for families separated by "zero tolerance" policy
New Joplin pay plan could mean pay raises for city employees
Red, White and Boom in Carthage
Miami Chamber of Commerce preps for 4th of July Extravaganza
Upward Bound comes to a close for the year
WEATHER
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Forecast
Map Center
Almanac
Weather Cam
KSN Forecast Monday July 2, 2018
Storm Tracker Forecast 7/2/18
Storm Tracker Forecast 7/1/18
KSN Forecast Sunday July 1, 2018
KSN Forecast Saturday June 30, 2018
KSN Forecast Friday June 29, 2018
SPORTS
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Football Round-Up
NFL
KC Chiefs
NBA
MLB
NHL
NCAA
Nevada Pitching Two-Hits Joplin Bats
Joe Renfro excited to begin serving as NEO's Interim Athletic Director
Outlaws host Hero Appreciation Night at Joe Becker
Arlington gets passed Webb in Premier 13U tournament
Miners Fall to Nationals in Premier Baseball 13U Championship
Outlaws Run-rule A's in Series Finale
COMMUNITY
Military Salute
Dog Days of Summer
I'm Adopted - Adopted Pets Gallery
YourTown
All in a Days Drive
Four State Freebies
Community Calendar
No Text Zone
Casino Promotions
Restaurant Row
Nominate a Golden Lion
MARKETPLACE
Ask the Professionals
Local Coupon Express
Featured Merchants
Business Showcase
Business Showcase - Primetime
Dining Deals
Merchant Half-Off Deals
HOT Branson Deals
Par Fore Pennies
Downstream Casino is celebrating their 10th Anniversary (062918) D
Casa Montez is the restaurant that has been open the longest in Joplin (062918)
Cartridge World - They now have a video game store called Gameco (062918)
Toner Connection - Showing the quality of a compatible ink cartridge (062918)
Downstream Casino is celebrating their 10th Anniversary (062918) C
Downstream Casino is celebrating their 10th Anniversary (062918) B
ABOUT US
Meet the KSN Team
Meet the KODE Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work for Us
DIGITAL LIFE 365
At the Movies
Mother's Day
Automotive Essentials
Cancer Care
Education Essentials
Green Living
Healthy Families
Healthy Pets
Healthy Seniors
Home Improvement
Outdoor Sports
Personal Finance
Real Estate Essentials
Recipes for Success
Weddings
3 areas to insulate that will save you money on energy bills
Most fuel-efficient cars of 2018
How to improve the energy-efficiency of your home today
3 ways to make your home more eco-friendly with smart home technology
Simple summer home maintenance tips for comfort and energy savings
Water your lawn the right way with these tips
CONTESTS
TV SCHEDULE
VIDEO CENTER
Search
Upward Bound comes to a close for the year
By:
Ashley Godwin
Posted:
Jul 02, 2018 07:24 PM CDT
Updated:
Jul 02, 2018 07:24 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 passenger dead, 7 injured after Southwest plane apparently blows an…
Golf for Less!
Sweepstakes and Contests just for YOU!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOUR TV Listings!
Entertainment and Adventure are Closer than you Think!
Check out the area events!
Your Local Area Professionals
Save $$ at Area Merchants!
Save $$ on Area Restaurants!
Entertainment in Branson for Less $$!
Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
New MO law rewards donors for giving to charities
Vigil held for families separated by "zero tolerance" policy
New Joplin pay plan could mean pay raises for city employees
Red, White and Boom in Carthage
Miami Chamber of Commerce preps for 4th of July Extravaganza
Video Center
Local News
National News
JOPLIN NEVADA
Renfro tabbed as next NEO AD
Donation Benefits
Stay Connected
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
KSN16 and KODE12 Local News iPhone App
Four States Weather Now iPhone App
KSN16 and KODE12 Local News Android App
Four States Weather Now Android App