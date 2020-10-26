Uptick in Coronavirus cases

MISSOURI — Missouri is reporting a staggering number of Coronavirus cases this weekend.

Sunday health officials are reporting more than 2,000 new confirmed cases in the state.

On Saturday, Missouri reported more than 2,900 new cases, but they say those high numbers are test results from Thursday and Friday.

During the week of October 16 to October 22 Missouri has reported more than 1,000 new cases for five out of the seven days.

The health department is reporting 169,495 cases with 2,805 deaths since the pandemic began.