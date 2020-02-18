Upgrades coming to the Webb City Farmer’s Market

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Crowded conditions at a Southwest Missouri farmers market are prompting an expansion.

The Webb City Farmers Market will be making some changes as they get ready for the 2020 Summer season.

Plans are underway to pave more space for the parking lot and add new striping for more parking spots.

Workers also hope to add an extension to the pavilion, creating more room for vendors and a better experience for customers.

Rchael Lynch, Webb City Farmers Market, said, “The goal is to by making it larger, maybe spreading out a smidge. There’s going to be walking space. Hopefully we won’t have vendors in the middle, creating congestion.”

Workers have seen as many as 900 shoppers a day at the peak of the Summer season.