Upgrades coming to the Joplin Senior Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Senior Center is getting much needed upgrades.

This week the Joplin City Council approved a $109,469.50 improvement project for the center. Volunteers go to the center to pick up food for seniors that are part of the Meals On Wheels program.

The project will give the center more loading and unloading space along with a canopy to keep volunteers out of the weather.

Patty Heagel, Assistant Director of Planning, Development, and Neighborhood Services, said, “It gives better access for the volunteers who deliver Meals On Wheels. That side of the senior center is where the kitchen is and where they distribute meals to go out to those who are homebound.”

They hope to start construction in April and have it finished by September.