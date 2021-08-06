Upgrades at the Barton County Memorial Park are underway

LAMAR, MO – After 2 years of planning, upgrades at a park in Lamar are taking shape.

Work on Barton County Memorial Park first began in 2019, following the demolition of the old Barton County Memorial Hospital.

Now, the first phase of renovations are underway.

“Taking out the two side walks on both sides and replacing them. They’ve probably been here for probably 40 years. They had cracks in them and we’re making one a little bit wider, so it will be nice.” Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park Resident.

The next phase will involve placing 69 plaques in the ground, one for each Barton County Soldier who lost their life in WWII.