Upgrade to a domestic violence tool, helps and protects survivors

OKLAHOMA — As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an upgraded version of a victim’s resource tool in Oklahoma has been expanded to include links to multi-law enforcement agencies.

The Oklahoma Victim Information and Notification Everyday, known as OK-VINE is a free automated telephone and Internet service that helps victims of crime obtain immediate and updated information about the custody status of an offender.

“VINE has been a lifesaver for some of our clients,” said Kristi Johnston with the Wyandotte Nation Family Violence Prevention program.

The VINELink Mobile App is available for iOS and Android devices.

The new key feature is a service provider directory, which allows users to ask for assistance and connect directly with both local and national victim service providers.

The service also allows a registration link that connects the county jails and Department of Corrections, allowing for one registration in VINE to provide notifications to victims for offenders through all movements across and between the systems.

“VINE gives clients a peace of mind just and what steps they need to take to stay safe,” Johnston said.

Johnston also uses VINE personally to inform her clients when an offender is released and for her “peace of mind and safety.”

“Victims of crimes in Oklahoma can now more easily track offenders in custody,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor in a prepared statement.

Users may also register to receive automated notifications relating to changes in custody status by telephone, email or text message. These communications are in both English and Spanish.

The latest version of VINE was implemented in mid-October making Oklahoma the 29th state on the new platform.

Victims may access the VINE information by logging into the website VINELink.com or downloading the VINELink mobile App.