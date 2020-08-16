Updates to Truman’s birthplace in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Southwest Missouri residents celebrate renovations to an iconic landmark.

This morning, the updates to Harry S. Truman’s birthplace in Lamar were unveiled.

The event had been postponed due to Missouri State Parks closing earlier this spring due to covid-19 restrictions.

The Barton County home was removed from the foundation late last year.

A new concrete foundation was poured and a basement created with drains to keep structure dry.

Beth Bazal, Site Admin., Harry S Truman Birthplace, says, “We wanted to make sure the house was saved. The house is an 1880s home and we wanted to make sure nothing else happened to it.

That was one reason why we pushed for this project and got it done, was to make sure that it’s preserved for another 100 years or even longer than that.”

The residence for our 32nd President is back open to the public with covid-19 restrictions.

Across the state in July, Missouri State Parks had a 15% increase in visitor-ship over last year.