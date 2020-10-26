Updated Wal-Mart holiday hours

Wal-Mart announces they soon will be extending their operation hours.

Starting on November 14, store hours will be from 7 A.M. To 11 P.M. unless otherwise mandated by a government agency.

The company says this will provide customers with greater options to shop for food, medicine and supplies they need while allowing us to spread customer traffic over more hours.

Wal-Mart will continue to offer a special shopping hour every Tuesday for customers 60 and older and those who are most vulnerable one hour before the store opens.

With this change, it is encouraged shoppers continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.