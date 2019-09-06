UPDATE: Wyandotte Man Dies in Joplin Motorcycle Crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department releases the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday.

41-year-old Shannon Burleson, of Wyandotte, died after his motorcycle and a truck collided.

It happened just after 6 Thursday evening at west 7th and Gray, near West Central Elementary School.

A truck was going east on 7th trying to turn north on Gray and the motorcycle was going west on 7th when the two collided head-on.



Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and Burleson was thrown off. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people in the truck were treated for minor injuries. And a third car at a stop sign nearby was hit with debris.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate.