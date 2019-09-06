Live Now
Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian

UPDATE: Wyandotte Man Dies in Joplin Motorcycle Crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Chanute Sports

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department releases the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday.

41-year-old Shannon Burleson, of Wyandotte, died after his motorcycle and a truck collided.

It happened just after 6 Thursday evening at west 7th and Gray, near West Central Elementary School.

A truck was going east on 7th trying to turn north on Gray and the motorcycle was going west on 7th when the two collided head-on.


Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and Burleson was thrown off. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people in the truck were treated for minor injuries. And a third car at a stop sign nearby was hit with debris.
JPD’s Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story