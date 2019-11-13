UPDATE: Warrant issued for Abandonment Of A Corpse in Joplin death investigation

JOPLIN, Mo — (JPD Release) — On November 13th, 2019 a warrant was issued for Abandonment Of A Corpse for Barbara J. Watters, 67 years of age of 2602 S. Vermont Joplin, MO in reference to this investigation. The bond amount has been set at $100,000 cash. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Watters, you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department immediately or your local law enforcement agency. Attached are photos of Watters, her vehicle license plate, and an exemplar photo of her last known vehicle.