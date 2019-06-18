Authorities Release Name of Suspect

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.—

Authorities release the name of the man charged in this case.

Ricky Lamb

Suspect Rickey Lamb has been charged with Murder 1st Degree, Domestic Assault 1st Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action

Previous story:

A woman shot and killed at her Newton County home early Monday is identified.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at 8571 Eloise Lane. Deputies found Sarah Tyminski, 32, dead from a gunshot. They also found Chris Lamb, 35, with a gunshot wound and he was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities took a 58-year-old male into custody in connection to the incident. He was also treated for a gunshot wound. Investigators believe this started as a dispute over a custody issue.

“There were witnesses to the incident and all the witnesses seem to be in agreement to how it happened, so we will be bringing charges against the 58-year-old white male,” said Chris Jennings, Newton County Sheriff.

The investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Jennings expects to release additional information soon.