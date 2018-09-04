UPDATE: Victim identified in motorcycle crash

A Wyandotte man is found dead days after a motorcycle wreck.

Authorities found 52 year old Richard Clemmons body laying in a ditch about a mile west of Neosho on Mulberry Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Clemmons was on his motorcycle and failed to negotiate a turn. He was thrown from his bike. But police are not sure how long ago the accident happened and how long Clemmons has been there.

He was officially pronounced dead just before 12:30 this afternoon. This is Troop D's 20th fatality for August and the 86th for 2018.