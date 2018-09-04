News

UPDATE: Victim identified in motorcycle crash

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 10:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 10:32 PM CDT

A Wyandotte man is found dead days after a motorcycle wreck.

Authorities found 52 year old Richard Clemmons body laying in a ditch about a mile west of Neosho on Mulberry Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Clemmons was on his motorcycle and failed to negotiate a turn. He was thrown from his bike. But police are not sure how long ago the accident happened and how long Clemmons has been there.

He was officially pronounced dead just before 12:30 this afternoon. This is Troop D's 20th fatality for August and the 86th for 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected