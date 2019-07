The victim of a shooting earlier this week is calling the incident accidental.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Hurlbert, 28, of Saginaw, was found with a gunshot wound Monday around 8 a.m.

They were called to the Flying J Travel Center, where officials think he was dropped off after being shot. Deputies were initially investigating this as a suspicious shooting, but Hurlbert told officers it was an accident.

He remains at a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.