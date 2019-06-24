Update: Two men shot during argument over custody of a child

Two men are shot during an argument in Newton County, with one now facing criminal charges.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was called for a shooting around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at 198-98 Terrier Road in Stella.

Authorities believe a 27-year-old man went to 34-year-old Joshua Roller’s home where an argument over the custody of a child began.

The man started threatening Roller, and gunshots were fired back and forth between the men.

Both men were found with a gunshot wounds, and were taken to area hospitals. Charges are now being filed against the 27-year-old man for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and child endangerment.

The investigation is on-going.