Update: Two men being sought in connection to fatal shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla.— One man is dead and a woman is injured after an early morning shooting in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 32000 block of South 685 Road, east of Grove, just after 5 a.m.

Deputies found a man in the front yard, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A woman was also found wounded inside the house. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are searching for Josh Simon, 30, and Charlie Buzzard, 34, both of the Grove area. Delaware County officials sent out an alert to local agencies to look for a white, 4-door, Nissan with tinted windows.

Around 9 a.m., the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the Nissan, and have detained two females and one male.

A tan 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, with a damaged headlight that is taped-up, is also being sought. The GMC belongs to the victim.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the investigation.