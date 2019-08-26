Update: Two arrested for murder in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, OKLA. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested two men in connection with the murder of Christopher Boren, 28.

Boren’s body was found last week in a ditch in Craig County just north of the Mayes County line.

Previous Story: Update: Murder victim identified in Craig County

Dale Eugene Warren, 63, and Johnny Lee Arnold, 31, were arrested on Sunday in Mayes County.

They are currently in the Mayes County Jail, but they will be transferred to Craig County. Warren and Arnold both face First Degree Murder charges.

The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner is determining Boren’s cause of death.