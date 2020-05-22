Update to Shooting in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The subject with the gunshot wound has been identified as David Jackson Jr (27) of Joplin. Jackson is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation has determined the shoooting to be an accidental self inflicted gunshot.

On May 20, 2020 at approximately 11:21 A.M. JPD was dispatched to North St & School Ave for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival JPD located a adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives are on scene conducting an investigation into the incident. The Joplin Police Department is not seeking any suspects at this time connected to this shooting. Updates will be released as they become available.