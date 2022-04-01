CARTHAGE, Mo. — On April 1st, 2022 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Carthage Police Department initiated a pursuit with a stolen truck from Oklahoma. The pursuit continued into the county where attempts to stop the stolen vehicle were made by Jasper County deputies, Missouri state Highway Patrol, and Carthage Police.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots from his vehicle towards law enforcement.

Near Fairview and CR 170, the suspect attempted to flee by driving through fences and rammed into a Jasper County patrol car before the stolen truck crashed into the creek. The suspect fled on foot with the firearm.

Johnny M. Crowels

Michelle L. Lucas

The suspects were arrested and identified as Johnny M. Crowels, 50, of Sacramento, California and Michelle L. Lucas, 35, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Both suspects were taken to the Jasper County Detention facility in Carthage.

Crowels is being charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, tampering 1st, property damage, and armed criminal action.

Lucas is being charged with tampering 2nd, and resisting arrest.

More charges may come as the investigation is ongoing.

No deputies or law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

For questions, please contact Chief Deputy Derek Walrod 417-358-8177.