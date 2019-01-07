Update: Suspect charged after automobile theft, police pursuit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - A suspect is identified and charged after a Joplin automobile theft and assault leads to a police pursuit.

Ryan Ewing, 25, of Joplin is in the city jail for 2nd degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, felony resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and other drugs, as well as driving while intoxicated and on a suspended license. He also had a felony warrant for drugs, in addition to two other city warrants.

Just after 7:30 Sunday night, a 24-year-old female from Arkansas and Ewing were in a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot on 32nd Street. The woman told Ewing to get out of the car but he refused, and took her keys and phone. She ended up outside of the car, where Ewing punched her several times then dragged her with the car as he drove it away. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A police pursuit began when officers found Ewing driving around 20th and Range Line. The car later crashed into a curb at 18th and Massachusetts, near Parr Hill Park, where he ran on foot. A K-9 found him hiding underneath a wheelbarrow in the backyard of a near-by residence.



Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been driving around together earlier in the night, and that this is not a random incident.

