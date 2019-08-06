Update: Suspect and victim in Monday night shooting identified

A shooting in Joplin Monday night leaves one man injured and another behind bars.

The Joplin Police Department responded to the area of 1214 South Connor around 11:20 Monday night. Mark Kiefer, 38, of Joplin, told dispatchers that a man was pointing a gun at him. He was then shot while on the phone and hung up.

Officers found Kiefer with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Springfield, where he is in stable condition. Witnesses said the shooter sped off from the scene in an SUV. Police spotted that vehicle shortly after and a chase began, going into Kansas.

“Galena Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office assisted our agency. After a lengthy pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without any further incident,” said Sgt. William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

Paul Phillips, 31, of Joplin, is now facing charges of 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm, and felony resisting arrest.