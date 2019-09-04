UPDATE: Search warrant issued for Newton County robbery suspect’s home

Extra law enforcement are placed at some Newton County schools as authorities continue to search for a robbery suspect.

The homeowner worked with police and were able to narrow down who they thought it might be.

They’ve now applied for a search warrant for that suspect’s home, but haven’t been able to search it yet.

This all stems from an incident on highway HH near Fairview Tuesday afternoon.

A resident came home to find an armed man trying to rob their house. The homeowner tried to stop the man with their car and that’s when he shot at them.

Because that happened near East Newton High School, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office added extra security at surrounding schools on Wednesday.

“Anytime there is any question, we will always supply security and be better safe than sorry,” explained Sheriff Chris Jennings. “I don’t think there was any danger to the schools at all. We have no reason to think there would be. Just due to the proximity, I’m sure it made the students and the faculty feel better to have deputies on scene”

Multiple law enforcement agencies spent the night searching for the suspect in a wooded area.

The Missouri Highway Patrol was also called in to search from above.

Authorities aren’t sure when they’ll be able to get the warrant to search the suspect’s home.