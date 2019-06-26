Update: Search area expanded for missing woman swept away by flood waters

ANDERSON, Mo.— The search area has now been expanded further downstream to find an Anderson woman swept away by flood waters over the weekend.

The fire department is contiuing the search today for Linda Denise Kuykendall. Mcdonald County Emergency Manager, Gregg Sweeten, says crews are now using boats and drones to search on Indian Creek, south toward Lanagan. Kuykendall was in her home Sunday with her son, his fiancee and two children; a 2-year-old boy and 1 year old girl, when their home was swept away by floodwaters.

“It was kind of terrifing, but at that moment your basic instinct is to survive. You have seconds to react, seconds, the one wrong move and it’s life or death. I remember right before the house floated away it sounded like a hurricane,” said Keith Ridpath, Linda’s son.

The family says a neighbor was able to grab the baby girl before the water swallowed their home with them inside. Everyone was able to escape, except Linda, who was last seen drifting away. Crews are now calling this a recovery search.