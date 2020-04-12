UPDATE: Rescue team recovers body from Lake Springfield

Update (8:32 P.M.) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the kayaker as Timmothy Richardson, 30, of Springfield.

Highway Patrol says he was not found to be wearing a safety device.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – A rescue team with the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered a man’s body from Lake Springfield on Saturday evening (04/11/20). The body is thought to be that of a 30-year-old kayaker reported missing earlier that day.

The man’s family reported him missing and told authorities they last heard from him around 10:45 the night before.

According to a Lieutenant with the Springfield Police Department, the man’s vehicle was discovered in a nearby parking lot Saturday morning. His kayak and cellphone were located downriver.

At the time of this report, Highway Patrol says it believes this was an accidental drowning that happened when the man went fishing on the night of April 10.

His identity is still not confirmed. Next of kin have been notified.