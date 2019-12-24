UPDATE: Police investigating homicide in Mansfield Arkansas, body identified

UPDATE: Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a woman in Mansfield, Arkansas.

Melinda Rogers, 57, was discovered deceased around 5 p.m. in her home on Broadway Street in Mansfield.

Evidence found in the home is leading investigators to believe Rogers was murdered.

Local authorities have requested Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to supervise the investigation.

A late afternoon telephone call yesterday from a Texas sheriff’s department to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Smith prompted Mansfield Police to check the wellbeing of Rogers.

The arrest of a woman in Nacogdoches County, Texas, and information developed in Texas prompted the phone call to Arkansas authorities.

Rogers’ body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Original Story

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Arkansas State Police (ASP) is currently investigating a possible homicide at a home in Mansfield Arkansas, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, December 23, officers responded to a call for a welfare check and from there it then became a “possible” homicide investigation and ASP was called to assist.

“This is in the initial stages of the investigation,” said Chief Everett Robb. He referred any further questions to ASP.