UPDATE: One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting

BATON ROGUE, La. (WVLA) — One Baton Rogue police officer is dead, one is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street.

The 36 year-old suspect was taken into custody after a four hour standoff during which shots were fired.

The officers were looking for the suspect in a homicide that had occurred earlier this morning at a house on Pamela Drive.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola confirmed the two officers involved were with BRPD.

One officer was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

#BREAKING Ambulance arriving at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after 2 BRPD officers were shot. A van and a police motorcycle were following it pic.twitter.com/KLuIR2gRQo — Deon Guillory (@DeonGuillory) April 26, 2020

Police presence at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where the officers involved were taken