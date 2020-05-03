UPDATE: One person dead and three injured in boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS (KOLR) — A boat explosion has left one person dead and three injured at the Lake of the Ozarks on May 2nd, 2020.

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the scene earlier in the afternoon as smoke billowed from the vessel.

They found three injured individuals and were told there was one person unaccounted for. Investigators searched for the last individual, they were found in the engine compartment of the boat, unresponsive.

What cause the boat to explode is still under investigation.

